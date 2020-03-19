To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Edina City Hall and the city's Public Works & Park Maintenance Facility will close to the public 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 20. The buildings will remain closed to the public through at least Friday, April 3.

Though some will be at home, city employees will continue to work and accept calls. “Closing City Hall and the Public Works & Park Maintenance Facility is intended as a move to protect employees and the public from spreading the virus,” City Manager Scott Neal said. “We will continue to provide services to the public to the best of our abilities during this unprecedented and difficult time.”

For more information about the City’s response to COVID-19, including what City facilities are open and closed, please regularly check the City’s website at EdinaMN.gov, sign up for City Extra emails at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra or sign up for text updates at EdinaMN.gov/Texts.

 

Load comments