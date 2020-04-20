The Edina City Council will hold an electronic work session and meeting Tuesday, April 21.

The work session will be hosted at 5:30 p.m. for the council to meet with the Heritage Preservation Commission and Human Rights & Relations Commission and go over their annual work plans. Members of the public can listen to the work session by calling 800-374-0221 with Conference ID 2788473.

The regular city council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Members of the public can watch the meeting live:

• Edina TV (Comcast Channels 813 or 16)

Facebook.com/EdinaMN

• City’s “Watch a Meeting” website at EdinaMN.gov/LiveMeetings

Members of the public can participate in “Community Comment” by calling 800-374-0221 with Conference ID 8855334 during the meeting. An operator will place you into a queue until it is your turn to speak. You will be muted until it is your turn to speak. Because there are no public hearings scheduled for the meeting, the call will end after Community Comment.

Other bodies

The Board of Appeal & Equalization and Planning Commission will also host virtual meetings in April. Watch for future messages on how to view or participate in those meetings.

The Heritage Preservation Board will not meet in April but will hold a virtual meeting in May.

Meetings of the Arts & Culture Commission, Community Health Commission, Energy & Environment Commission, Human Rights & Relations Commission, Parks & Recreation Commission and Transportation Commission are canceled until further notice.

View the agendas online at edina.novusagenda.com/AgendaPublic/meetings.aspx.

