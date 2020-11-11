The Edina City Council will hold a special meeting 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, to canvass results of the recent municipal election.
Members of the public can watch the meeting live at: Comcast channels 813 or 16, facebook.com/edinamn or at edinamn.gov/livemeetings.
Election results are unofficial until the canvass is held. However, Mayor Jim Hovland ran unopposed and won 92 percent of the votes cast. The apparent winners of two seats on the City Council are James Pierce and Carolyn Jackson, who each earned more than 20% of votes cast. Other candidates were Josh Ahlberg, Rhonda Bland, Ukasha Dakane, Parinaz Kassemi and Janet Kitui. Incumbents Mary Brindle and Mike Fischer did not seek reelection.
View the agenda online at edina.novusagenda.com/agendapublic/meetings.aspx in the days before the meeting. For more information on the municipal election, contact City Clerk Sharon Allison, 952-826-0408.
