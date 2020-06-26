The Edina City Council will hold a special meeting 4 p.m. Monday, June 29, to discuss a possible citywide masking policy and legal strategy regarding a lawsuit over a tobacco ordinance.
The city council will start with a closed session to discuss legal strategy in the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. litigation. R.J. Reynolds filed a civil action in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota seeking to prevent the city from implementing a Sept. 1 ban on flavored tobacco sales.
After the closed session, the council will discuss a possible city-wide masking policy to slow the spread of COVID-19. That portion of the meeting will be broadcast live on Edina TV (Comcast Channels 813 or 16), Facebook.com/EdinaMN and the City’s “Watch a Meeting” web page at EdinaMN.gov/LiveMeetings.
View the agenda online at https://edina.novusagenda.com/AgendaPublic/meetings.aspx.
