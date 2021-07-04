The Edina Chorale is preparing its second free virtual concert, titled “Through the Years,” to be released online Saturday, July 17. The concert is a tribute to 36 years of music making, and honors past conductors and their contributions to the life and legacy of the choir, according to an Edina Chorale press release.

“Through the Years” is a celebration of the Edina Chorale from its start in 1985 to the present.

The concert will feature archived performances and interviews from the Chorale’s five previous conductors, plus two newly created virtual songs, featuring many of the current 2020-21 Edina Chorale members and the current artistic director, Paige Armstrong.

“Through the Years” will be released on YouTube at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17. The concert video can be viewed any time after the release through a TicketSpice link. The link will be available at edinachorale.org.

For more information, contact Shea Johnson at shea345@comcast.net.

Load comments