The Edina Chorale is preparing its second free virtual concert, titled “Through the Years,” to be released online Saturday, July 17. The concert is a tribute to 36 years of music making, and honors past conductors and their contributions to the life and legacy of the choir, according to an Edina Chorale press release.
“Through the Years” is a celebration of the Edina Chorale from its start in 1985 to the present.
The concert will feature archived performances and interviews from the Chorale’s five previous conductors, plus two newly created virtual songs, featuring many of the current 2020-21 Edina Chorale members and the current artistic director, Paige Armstrong.
“Through the Years” will be released on YouTube at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17. The concert video can be viewed any time after the release through a TicketSpice link. The link will be available at edinachorale.org.
For more information, contact Shea Johnson at shea345@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.