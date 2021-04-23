The Edina Chorale will present its first virtual concert, “Awaken the Music!,” Friday, April 30th, a show that will include a four-song mini-concert meant to celebrate “the power of music to heal, connect, and bring joy,” according to a press release.
The pandemic has forced many choirs to temporarily close their doors. But the Edina Chorale has been able to adapt by incorporating technology into its rehearsals and performances. Although this technology is time-consuming and has a steep learning curve, members of the Edina Chorale, an 80-voice, 35-year community choir, said they decided they were up for the challenge.
The Chorale started virtual rehearsals through Zoom in September in preparation for an in-person concert in 2021. Many of the singers in the ensemble had never used Zoom, let alone rehearsed music with it, but they adapted and were grateful for a way to safely meet and make music, the press release said.
Due to the pandemic, the choir made the decision to try its first virtual choir concert. Paige Armstrong, the choir’s artistic director, had already been making virtual choirs for her church choir and was aware of the work, time and challenges involved. She also knew that the Edina Chorale would be one of a few community choirs able to take on the challenge, the choir said.
Sixty of its singers were willing and able to take part in the choir in the virtual environment. Each singer learned to sing with recording-guide tracks and created several video recordings on their own. Finally, a professional engineer was hired to create the multi-song virtual concert. The entire process took hundreds of hours of combined work, the release said.
After going through the process of creating their first virtual concert, members of the Chorale decided to use their new skills and create a virtual version of their annual Pops concert, which will be released in May or June.
“It has been a joy to help the singers keep the music alive in these challenging times through the use of technology. I am humbled by their commitment to the music and their willingness to keep singing together in these new ways,” Armstrong said.
“Awaken the Music!” will be released on YouTube Premieres at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 30. This video can be viewed any time after the release date on the same YouTube link. The link will be available on the Edina Chorale’s website, edinachorale.org.
For more information, contact Shea Johnson, shea345@comcast.net.
