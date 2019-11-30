The Edina Chorale will open its 2019-20 Concert Season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, with its holiday performance of “Love, Joy, and Peace” at Calvary Church, 5300 France Ave., Edina.

This concert is the first in a three-part series entitled “The Legacy of Music,” celebrating the choir’s 35th anniversary.

The Edina Chorale’s new Artistic Director Paige Armstrong will make her directorial debut with a variety of traditional, spiritual and familiar holiday pieces. “Love, Joy, and Peace” is a musical journey exploring each theme as an important part of the holiday season. The program features movements from larger masterpieces such as Handel’s “Glory to God” from “Messiah” and the final movement of “Dona Nobis Pacem” by Ralph Vaughan Williams. Also included are modern arrangements of traditional holiday tunes such as “Joy to the World,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “Deck the Halls” and “Silver Bells,” along with several holiday choral favorites.

In celebration of its anniversary year, the chorale will be partnering with selected 50th and France restaurants for an “Evening in Edina.” The chorale, in keeping with its commitment to creating community through music, invites attendees holding a concert ticket to enjoy a night out before or after each concert with a 10% discount at these establishments. This offer is good Dec. 5-15. Visit Edinachorale.org for a list of participating restaurants.

A brief reception will follow each concert. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students grades k-12 are admitted for free.