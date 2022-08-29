The Edina Chorale has announced its 2022-23 concert season, which begins with their beloved Holiday concert, “Light of Love.”
This concert will be presented Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Calvary Christian Reformed Church, 5300 France Ave. S., Edina. “Light of Love” is a combination of soothing reflections, secular favorites and sacred fanfares that embrace the important message of love for the holiday season, according to as press release from the Chorale. This concert will also feature the return of the Edina Chorale’s Chamber Choir, which will perform several selections.
The Chorale will present its winter concert, a collaboration with the Mississippi Valley Orchestra and Chorus Polaris, at Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, April 2 at 3 p.m. The concert begins with two pieces performed by the Mississippi Valley Orchestra and featured guest pianist, Fanya Lin. The concert culminates in a collaborative performance of “Requiem for the Living,” by modern American composer Dan Forrest. This orchestra and chorus piece reimagines the traditional Requiem with lush harmonies, memorable melodies and truly gorgeous writing, according to the Chorale. This is a one-day-only performance.
The Edina Chorale’s yearly and highly anticipated Pops concert, “Singular Sensations: Top Hits and One Hit Wonders,” will be presented Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, at 4 p.m. Both performances take place at Calvary Christian Reformed Church. This final concert of the season boasts an eclectic combination of old-meets-new, with many recognizable hits from the past and present, featuring music from film, radio and Broadway. This concert series falls on Mother’s Day weekend, and the Chorale suggests it would be a perfect treat for any mom in your life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.