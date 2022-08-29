The Edina Chorale has announced its 2022-23 concert season, which begins with their beloved Holiday concert, “Light of Love.”

This concert will be presented Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Calvary Christian Reformed Church, 5300 France Ave. S., Edina. “Light of Love” is a combination of soothing reflections, secular favorites and sacred fanfares that embrace the important message of love for the holiday season, according to as press release from the Chorale. This concert will also feature the return of the Edina Chorale’s Chamber Choir, which will perform several selections.

