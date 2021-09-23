The Edina Chorale will be returning to in-person presentations for its 2021-2022 season. The season theme, “Sing As One,” ties together three concert experiences which explore themes of self-discovery, renewal and coming together to uncover a better world through music, a press release said.
The first concert, “Sharing Joy and Cheer”, will be performed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 11. This holiday concert is meant to evoke the memories of the season’s past and discover the joys of the “most wonderful time of the year,” the release said. This concert features primarily secular holiday and seasonal songs featuring radio tunes, new arrangements of favorite carols and contemporary musical reflections on the season. This program showcases a variety of choral and vocal styles to engage the audiences this holiday season.
The winter concert, “You Are the Music” will be performed March 5 and 6. This concert begins by remembering those lost, what has been learned and how music can be a way forward. This concert features several traditional choral classics as well as many new works from living composers.
The Chorale will be collaborating with many local instrumentalists in this performance.
As is tradition, the Edina Chorale will also feature a spring pops concert, “True Colors,” June 4 and 5. This concert will feature music from TV, movies, Broadway, radio and new choral styles. Audiences will hear a variety of new and familiar songs spanning decades and genres. This concert is meant to celebrate the diverse beauty within everyone, the press release said.
For more information, go to edinachorale.org.
