This month, the Edina Chorale presents “Beyond the Veil: Songs of Love, Loss and Life,” celebrating the love and legacy of those who have gone before and continued life after loss.
The concert begins with a love story, revealing the limits of time and the importance of connection. The central work, “Lux Aeterna” by Morten Lauridsen, is a requiem setting that finds light and consolation in grief. The final set is the realization that the loved one’s legacy lives on. This set features works by contemporary composers such as Stephen Paulus and Shawn Kirchner.
In celebration of its 35th year, the Chorale will be partnering with selected 50th and France restaurants for an “Evening in Edina.” The Chorale, in keeping with its commitment to creating community through music, invites concert attendees holding a concert ticket to enjoy a night out before or after each concert with a 10% discount at participating establishments. This offer is good Feb. 9-24. Visit the Edina Chorale website for a list of participating restaurants.
This concert will be hosted twice on Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Church, 5300 France Ave. S., Edina. A brief reception will follow each concert. Tickets are as follows $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, while K-12 students get in free.
Visit Edinachorale.org for more information.
