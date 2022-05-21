The Edina Chorale will present its annual Pops concert titled “True Colors” on Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 5th, at 3 p.m.
The concerts will be performed at Calvary Christian Reformed Church, 5300 France Ave. S., with an additional livestream viewing option on Saturday that will be available during and after the event for a limited time, according to a news release.
The event will have a special guest artist, who is the 2022 Saint Paul Winter Carnival’s Klondike Kate, Tina Hacker. Hacker, formerly a longtime member of the choir, will be featured singing a few songs specifically chosen for her, the news release said.
“True Colors” seeks to embrace and celebrate the “individual colors that together create harmony” in the world through an “eclectic combination of old meets new,” the news release said.
The concert highlights music from television and cinema, such as “Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz,” pieces from “The Muppets,” and classics such as “Blue Moon” and Nat King Cole’s “Orange Colored Sky.” Audiences will also hear Broadway selections from Wicked and The Greatest Showman.
An arrangement of Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors” and favorites from rock artists The Beatles, Neil Young and Electric Light Orchestra will also be performed.
“With standards made famous through radio, Broadway, and cinema, these pieces brilliantly blend together the unique colors represented in our world,” the news release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.