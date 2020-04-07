Mask delivery preparation, Edina Chinese Association

Members of the Edina Chinese Association stand in the parking lot of Valley View Middle School April 3, preparing to deliver their cargo of 10,000 surgical masks to a clinic in St. Paul. (Photo courtesy Edina Chinese Association)

Members of the Edina Chinese Association delivered 10,000 surgical masks to a Fairview clinic in St. Paul April 4 to help meet the need for personal protective equipment as health providers scramble to treat COVID-19 patients.

Fifty-two members of the organization raised $7,500 for a campaign they are calling, “Love our community, United to fight the pandemic.” They worked with an importer-exporter in China to get the masks stateside, with another batch of 10,000 masks expected to be delivered this week.

The masks aren’t the coveted N95 variety needed by front-line medical workers but are meant to be suitable for other hospital workers, patients and family members.

Members of the Edina Chinese Association turned their attention to their local community after initially raising money for friends and family affected by the virus in China, where the outbreak was initially detected late last year before spreading across the globe.

They aren’t done helping their Edina neighbors, raising $2,500 so far in a campaign benefiting the Edina Meal Fund, which is helping feed students in need while schools are empty.

The Edina Chinese Association consists of about 200 families.

“We’re a very close group,” said Kevin Jiang, who founded the organization.

While acts of discrimination and xenophobia toward Asians and Asian-Americans have been reported in Minnesota and elsewhere in the U.S., Jiang said he hasn’t heard of such incidents in Edina.

“We are fine here. … It’s all very friendly here,” he told the Sun Current over the phone.

He elaborated on the topic in an email. “At the same time that the entire world and nation unite to cope with the pandemic, there are some unsettling incidents happening in certain communities,” Jiang wrote.

“Though we haven’t experienced any such events in Edina, we feel this donation action is a good example on what everyone in the community can and should do regardless of race or anything else. Together we are stronger.”

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan responded to reports of discrimination by announcing a helpline where such incidents can be reported.

“As Asian Americans in Minnesota report heightened cases of discrimination amid COVID-19, my message is clear: Viruses don’t discriminate, and neither do we,” Walz said.

Flanagan added, “There’s a distinct pattern in our nation’s history of increased discrimination during uncertain and trying times, of needing someone to blame. This is unacceptable and, as Minnesotans, we must work to break this cycle.”

The number for the Discrimination Helpline is 1-833-454-0148. An online submission form can be found at tinyurl.com/r3xxry4.

