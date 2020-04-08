Students aren’t in classrooms this month, but that doesn’t mean school buildings are empty.
Part of the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis is to ensure that workers in critical sectors – including emergency response and health care – can leave home to do their jobs, and that means ensuring they have access to child care.
As of late last week, there were 69 children of critical workers in Edina Community Education’s child care program, split between Concord and Highlands elementaries, according to Rachel Hicks, youth programs coordinator for Edina Community Education.
Meanwhile, community ed’s regular child care services have halted for the 1,200 children who normally take part in the programming, meaning the children of critical workers have a lot of space to spread out in observance of social distancing measures.
Kids at community ed day care are being kept to groups of six or fewer, occupying expansive spaces such as media centers, gyms and cafeterias, Hicks said. At lunchtime, some seats are blocked off to further maintain distances between children, she added.
Children’s temperatures are being taken as they enter the program, and families are being told that those who have underlying health conditions or live with vulnerable individuals should avoid day care altogether.
And this week, as distance learning commenced in Edina and across the state, teachers and paraprofessionals are working with the community ed child care services to provide educational components for school-aged children attending day care.
In addition to the curriculum covering non-emergency topics, kids are getting lessons in hygiene and social distancing. “We talk to kids about their own bubble and their own space,” Hicks said.
In a world where an invisible threat is at top of mind for just about everyone, Hicks says education regarding health safety is “about teaching them what control they have.”
How hard is it to instill social distancing and other measures in young ones? “It’s absolutely tough,” Hicks admitted. “I mean, at the end of the day, we realize they’re kids.”
Aside from making safety precautions, child care staff also try to educate their charges about a global crisis that has been hard for many grown-ups – let alone kids – to grasp, one that has killed thousands and upended daily life.
“My staff continue to floor me with their ability to go above and beyond with researching those topics and looking for resources, having those conversations with the kids,” Hicks said. “And the kids are responding so well. They’re taking in information and being serious about it.”
Act now, fund later
After Gov. Tim Walz announced March 15 that schools would need to close so that staff could plan to provide education during a pandemic, it took 72 hours for the Edina Community Education to put together a child care program for critical workers’ children, which the executive order mandated, Edina School Board Chair Erica Allenburg noted at the board’s March 23 meeting.
The new reality meant the 1,200 children who normally attended community ed day care – or at least those whose parents have occupations that aren’t deemed “critical” – would have to stay home. Edina Community Ed child care is a fee-based program, but the governor ordered that day care services for children of critical workers be provided at no cost to the families.
The district has retained its 100-plus child care staff members – who are present in buildings two weeks at a time on a rotating basis – in addition to working from home on longer-term projects and planning for a summer in which they hope regular programming can resume.
“We’ve chosen to pay all our staff right now, which I’m proud of,” said Valerie Burke, director of Edina Community Education.
But while those staff receive paychecks, the program’s usual funding stream has dried up, with fees from regular services no longer coming in. That has created uncertainty.
“I think that’s fluid,” Burke said, well aware her interest group isn’t the only one seeking assistance. “There are so many people quacking at the Legislature right now. … Everybody’s kind of taking a hit right now.”
She added, though, that there is confidence in the district that the financial issues will work out thanks to a combination of federal and state assistance. Acting quickly to help fight the pandemic was the first priority.
“Because it’s so fluid, nobody wants to get hung up right now. They want to deliver the best program,” Burke said.
During a crisis that is developing by the day, her department is planning in two-week chunks. “We’re hoping to be back in business by the end of May, but we don’t know. Then it’s sort of a different story as we go into the summer,” she said.
Meanwhile, the crisis has brought new appreciation for the workers who provide the day-to-day services that can be easily taken for granted when there’s not a pandemic.
“This peacetime emergency brings increased attention to the foundation child care providers provide for the health and the well-being of our state,” Walz states in Executive Order 20-19, which calls for schools to close at last through May 4 while students learn remotely.
“The care that they provide children and families plays a critical role in our communities as we persevere through this pandemic.”
Hicks, who said she is doing her job primarily from home but has also made some building visits, backs up that assessment.
“My staff are the true heroes, for sure,” she said.
