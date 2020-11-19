Agamim Classical Academy, a public charter school in Edina, hosted a virtual Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11. It featured students in kindergarten through grade eight singing, reciting poetry, giving a speech and more.

Miranda Morton, Agamim’s executive director, also gave a keynote on how the school is honoring veterans during the pandemic, a lesson on Veteran Day’s history, and how students can be “virtuous citizens.” The academy’s deans, Raena Davison and Marcus Barrios, were featured in a rendition of “The Veterans Hallelujah” with a student soloist named Kylie.

The video can be found at youtu.be/92dOhegnlO0.

