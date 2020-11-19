Agamim Classical Academy, a public charter school in Edina, hosted a virtual Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11. It featured students in kindergarten through grade eight singing, reciting poetry, giving a speech and more.
Miranda Morton, Agamim’s executive director, also gave a keynote on how the school is honoring veterans during the pandemic, a lesson on Veteran Day’s history, and how students can be “virtuous citizens.” The academy’s deans, Raena Davison and Marcus Barrios, were featured in a rendition of “The Veterans Hallelujah” with a student soloist named Kylie.
The video can be found at youtu.be/92dOhegnlO0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.