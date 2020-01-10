The Edina Chamber of Commerce and Edina Realty is inviting the community to travel back to the era of Frank Sinatra and Jack Daniels for the Frank and Jack Gala 2020, set for 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Ave.
Organizers are promising a night filled with snazzy cuisine, complimentary cocktails, a whiskey and cigar room, mobile auction bidding and distinctive gathering spaces. Gentlemen can embrace the party theme by donning cufflinks and fedoras while the ladies sport vintage cocktail attire and gloves. A photo booth will be available to capture the looks.
Event proceeds benefit the Edina Chamber of Commerce and help advance its mission for connecting the Edina business community.
This event is open to the public, and non-chamber members are invited to attend. It is recommended that attendees register early, as years past have sold out.
Tickets are $150 per attendee, and tables of 10 are $1,800. There are multiple sponsorship opportunities available as well. Anyone interested in sponsoring the event may reach Caitlyn Quast, event coordinator, at caitlyn@edina.org or 952-806-9060.
Tickets can be purchased at edinachamber.com or by calling 952-806-9060.
