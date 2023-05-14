Animatronic therapy pet

Edina residents Diane and Andy Severson with their animatronic therapy pet, Muffin. (Submitted photo)

Animatronic pets distributed by Normandale Center for Healing & Wholeness are bringing comfort to those suffering from dementia and their caregivers.

The Normandale Center, which supports caregivers out of its headquarters in Normandale Lutheran Church in Edina, distributed a handful of the therapy “pets” about a year ago, according to a summary of the program provided by the organization. Edina residents Diane and Andy Severson, who have been married for 58 years, are among those who have benefited from the mechanical playmates.

Diane and Andy Severson are joined by Normandale Center for Healing and Wholeness volunteer Denise Doucette (middle) as Andy cradles his animatronic therapy pet, Muffin. 
