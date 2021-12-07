Edina business owner and resident Susan M. Stiles was selected as one of the 2021 Top Women in Finance by Finance & Commerce. Stiles was honored alongside other 2021 recipients at the Nov. 18 awards event in Minneapolis.
“It’s humbling to be honored, because I love what I do,” Stiles, who has been servicing clients since 1993, said in a news release. “I’ve worked hard my whole career for my clients and feel like I have been able to make a positive impact on people’s lives, families, companies and foundations.”
Stiles is the founder of Stiles Financial Services, Inc., a portfolio and wealth management firm based in Edina.
Stiles holds an MBA from Cornell University’s Johnson School of Business, with a concentration in finance and accounting, as well as a bachelor’s degree from the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University.
Stiles is a director and past treasurer of MN SNAP’s board. She is also past president and treasurer of the Minnesota Cornell Club, has been a Cornell Alumni Admissions Ambassador Network volunteer and currently sits on her graduating class’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
Stiles was also president of the Rotary Club of Minneapolis’ Foundation Board prior to joining the Rotary Club of Edina, where she most recently served as director of the Edina Rotary Foundation and now sits on the club’s Race & Equity Committee. She has participated in the club’s two service trips to Guatemala.
In 2020, Stiles started the Stiles Financial Community Service Fund, with which she makes annual contributions to local nonprofits with a focus on education and youth, the news release said. This year, the fund made a significant donation to the Northside Boxing Club, a nonprofit boxing gym in North Minneapolis.
“I’ve worked hard to be in a position where I can give back to the community and provide opportunities for people who have worked for me over the years,” Stiles said. “I put a high emphasis on education when giving back. I’ll always encourage youth – and help however I can – to pursue their education, because it provides endless opportunities.”
For more information about Stiles Financial Services and the Stiles Financial Community Service Fund, visit stilesfinancial.com.
