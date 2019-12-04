This holiday season, Edina school bus drivers are continuing their tradition of collecting toys on their routes.

Through Thursday, Dec. 19, the drivers are taking donations of new, unwrapped toys from students as they board the bus. The items will then be donated to Toys for Tots.

The drivers also collect money for children’s bikes, which district mechanics then assemble at the bus garage. Last year, 12 bikes were donated through that process. The drivers have conducted the toy drive for the past five years.

Load comments