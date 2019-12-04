This holiday season, Edina school bus drivers are continuing their tradition of collecting toys on their routes.
Through Thursday, Dec. 19, the drivers are taking donations of new, unwrapped toys from students as they board the bus. The items will then be donated to Toys for Tots.
The drivers also collect money for children’s bikes, which district mechanics then assemble at the bus garage. Last year, 12 bikes were donated through that process. The drivers have conducted the toy drive for the past five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.