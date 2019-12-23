The city of Edina seeks applicants for at least eight of its 10 advisory boards and commissions.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 31.

Among the open positions are terms on the Arts & Culture Committee, Community Health Commission, Construction Board of Appeals, Energy & Environment Commission, Heritage Preservation Commission, Human Rights & Relations Commission and Parks & Recreation Commission. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and own or rent in Edina to participate. Most appointments are three years in length and begin March 1. Appointments will be made in February.

“We are always excited to have multiple perspectives from those serving on our boards and commissions, so I really encourage anyone who is interested to submit an application,” said Community Engagement Coordinator MJ Lamon. “It’s not necessary to have a particular background or experience other than the interest to serve the Edina community and support the city council. It’s a rewarding way to give back. Even if the time is not right for you, you might know of someone who would be a good fit. We encourage you to let your friends and colleagues know of this opportunity.”

To learn more or to apply, visit EdinaMN.gov/apply_bc. For more information about city of Edina boards and commissions before applying, contact Lamon at 952-826-0360 or MLamon@EdinaMN.gov.

