The cities of Edina, Bloomington and Golden Valley will host a virtual community event on the National Day of Racial Healing Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The event, Finding Calm in Chaos: Radial Self-Care in Uncertain Times, will be held on Zoom 6-7:30 p.m. After an opening by the event’s organizers, the keynote speaker, Joi Lewis, of Joi Unlimited, will present, according to a city of Edina news release.
“This session is a gift of time and space for us to take a big deep breath together in community,” Lewis said. “We will hold space to interrupt the effects of toxic stress and trauma, particularly with the challenges of the world pandemic and racial injustice. We will explore the practices of radical self-care and for being ‘awake’ that can help create space for wellness through the four simple practice of the Orange Method of Healing Justice.”
According to the news release, the four practices of the Orange Method of Healing Justice are meditation, mindfulness, emotional liberation and conscious movement. Lewis said these practices allow people to “Get grounded. Get present. Get free. Get unstuck,” the news release said.
The National Day of Racial Healing was established in 2017 to share stories, deepen relationships with others and build trust among people to create a more just and equitable world.
