Transitions In Business, owned by broker Sam Thompson, recently relocated to a downsized office within the rebranded Southdale Professional Center in Edina. The Edina-based company specializes in mergers and acquisitions of enterprises with a $1-to-$10-million dollar valuation.
The relocation occurred after the building was acquired by new ownership and management and remodeled. In order to avoid a higher rent yet be a part of the new look, Thompson said he decided to downsize.
In addition to being an Edina business owner, Thompson is also a past president for the Rotary Club of Edina.
