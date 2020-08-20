The second-annual Taste Fore The Tour raised $131,000 to support VEAP, the Twin Cities’ largest food pantry, in its fight against hunger.
Thanks to VEAP’s ability to procure and distribute healthy food efficiently, the Taste Fore The Tour raised enough funds to provide 400,000 meals for local families, a contribution that comes after VEAP has experienced a 10-fold increase in demand due to COVID-19.
This year, the Taste Fore the Tour transitioned to a virtual fundraiser. The program featured a silent auction, KFAN radio-a-thon, restaurant program, and the production and sale of a celebrity-curated recipe book. The campaign wrapped up on the close of the 3M Open July 26.
VEAP, which stands for Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, is a Bloomington-based basic needs organization whose programs include access to healthy foods, social services, housing stability and supportive services.
“Even without an in-person event option, we knew we had to continue Taste Fore The Tour’s mission of helping VEAP,” said Peter Kostroski, co-founder of Taste Fore The Tour. “Thanks to our great community of supporters including our sponsors, celebrities, and donors, we’re delighted to be able to write a nice check for VEAP and make a big difference for local families.”
Donations are welcome through Aug. 31. To do so, visit TasteForeTheTour.com.
Taste Fore The Tour and VEAP expressed appreciation for the event’s presenting sponsor, Tradition Bank, alongside other sponsors: Pine Grove Financial Group, CBIZ MHM, Hays, Rokos Advisors, Ecolab, Olsen Thielen, SPS Commerce, Anderson Commercial Construction, E&J Gallo Winery, Merill: The Ward Group, Continental Diamond, Faegre Drinker, and Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
VEAP CEO Joe McDonald, expressed his gratitude: “Taste Fore The Tour and its donors have truly stepped up to provide the financial backbone needed to support our neighbors in crisis. I am encouraged by their abundant generosity and these funds will be put to good work.”
