The Edina-based Pinky Swear Foundation is partnering with Mall of America on an all-new Gingerbread Village experience Friday, Nov. 29 through Monday, Dec. 9.
Including a walk-through gingerbread house, this year’s display will be set up in the Macy’s Rotunda, aiming to connect mall guests with the foundation’s mission to support families with a child battling cancer with a mortgage or rent payment. Guests will also be able to write and draw encouraging notes for kids with cancer around the country.
“This is such an incredible way that we are able to engage the community with our mission,” said Pinky Swear Foundation Executive Director Erica Campbell. “It’s a great way to spend the holiday season with friends and family while exploring the mall, as well as a way to give back. It warms my heart to be able to see all of the support for our mission to help families with a child battling cancer.”
The Pinky Swear Gingerbread Village Experience and All-Star Letter Lounge is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 9.
Info: pinkyswear.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.