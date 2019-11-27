The Edina-based Pinky Swear Foundation is partnering with Mall of America on an all-new Gingerbread Village experience Friday, Nov. 29 through Monday, Dec. 9.

Including a walk-through gingerbread house, this year’s display will be set up in the Macy’s Rotunda, aiming to connect mall guests with the foundation’s mission to support families with a child battling cancer with a mortgage or rent payment. Guests will also be able to write and draw encouraging notes for kids with cancer around the country.

“This is such an incredible way that we are able to engage the community with our mission,” said Pinky Swear Foundation Executive Director Erica Campbell. “It’s a great way to spend the holiday season with friends and family while exploring the mall, as well as a way to give back. It warms my heart to be able to see all of the support for our mission to help families with a child battling cancer.”

The Pinky Swear Gingerbread Village Experience and All-Star Letter Lounge is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 9.

Info: pinkyswear.org

Load comments