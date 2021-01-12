Tabor Group Landscape, of Edina, recently received an award for excellence in landscaping from the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association. The award was given to Jeff Gaffney, the company’s lead landscape designer, for an installed landscaping project.
A panel of practicing professionals in landscape education, landscape architecture, and horticulture judged each entry based upon quality of design, appropriateness of materials used, and the superiority of the workmanship. Entries are not judged against each other, but rather against standards of excellence in the green industry.
One judge said of the project, “This is a very tasteful design that was executed with great care. Materials complement one another nicely and there is a good balance between the hardscapes and softscapes to make this a comfortable outdoor living space.”
The Minnesota Nursery & Landscape Association is the state’s largest and oldest green industry trade association, with more than 900 member businesses including plant growers, garden centers, landscape contractors and designers, irrigation contractors, and lawn, tree, snow, and garden professionals.
To view the finished project, go to mnla.secure-platform.com/a/gallery/rounds/16/details/1317.
