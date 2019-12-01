Grandmothers for Peace will hear from Kate Towle, member of the Loft Literary Center’s Peace and Social Justice Writers Group, at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Edina Library, 5280 Grandview Square.
Towle will give a presentation titled, “Turning Points: Discovering Meaning and Passion in Turbulent Times” as she leads the group in a dialog. A book by the same name is available at Amazon.com, but it is not necessary to have read the book to attend the upcoming meeting.
Also, Grandmothers for Peace remind the community that they host Weekly Peace Vigil Wednesdays at West 50th Street and Halifax Road.
