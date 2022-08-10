Crystal Farms, an Edina-based supplier of dairy products, has announced the launch of the Midwest Farms Forever program, which reflects Crystal Farms’ commitment to supporting farmers across the Midwest by sourcing its dairy from farms in the region, a press release from the company says. To kick off the program, the company will donate $25,000 to Future Farmers of America this year.
“Through the Midwest Farms Forever program, we’re helping ensure a bright future for Midwest farms and farmers,” said Janell Lofton-Minta, vice president of growth and marketing at Crystal Farms. “We love dairy farmers, and they give us so much – we wanted to give something back and help them flourish at all stages of farming.”
More specifically, Crystal Farms’ donation to FFA will be meant to help rising dairy professionals in Minnesota, Wisconsin and across the Midwest. The donation will fund supervised agriculture experiences for dairy students that will help them secure internships and jobs in the industry, the press release says.
Also, through FFA’s Blue Jackets Bright Futures program, the funds will help FFA provide participants with the organization’s signature blue jackets and help them get started and established in their local chapters.
“The Midwest Farms Forever program is just the latest example of the dedication Crystal Farms has shown to the Heartland region,” said Val Aarsvold, executive director of the Minnesota FFA Foundation. “We’re looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership with such a purpose-driven, community-focused company.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.