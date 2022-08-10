Crystal Farms, an Edina-based supplier of dairy products, has announced the launch of the Midwest Farms Forever program, which reflects Crystal Farms’ commitment to supporting farmers across the Midwest by sourcing its dairy from farms in the region, a press release from the company says. To kick off the program, the company will donate $25,000 to Future Farmers of America this year.

“Through the Midwest Farms Forever program, we’re helping ensure a bright future for Midwest farms and farmers,” said Janell Lofton-Minta, vice president of growth and marketing at Crystal Farms. “We love dairy farmers, and they give us so much – we wanted to give something back and help them flourish at all stages of farming.”

Load comments