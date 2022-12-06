Because finding the right gift for loved ones with dementia can be challenging, the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota chapter, based in Edina, is offering a holiday gift guide for shopping for people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
Gifts for people with Alzheimer’s in the early stages
Items to help remember things:
• Magnetic reminder refrigerator pads
• Post-it notes
• Baskets or trays that can be labeled within cabinets or drawers
• A small pocket-size diary or notebook
• Erasable whiteboards for key rooms in the house
• A memorable calendar featuring family photos – write in special family occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries
Items to help with everyday tasks:
• A memory phone that can store up to eight pictures with the names and contact information of family and friends
• Automatic medication dispenser that can help the person living with Alzheimer’s remember to take medicine
• Nightlights that come on automatically when it gets dark
• A clock with the date and time in large type
Items to help keep the person engaged:
• An outing to a movie, play or concert, sporting event, museum or possibly an organized holiday shopping trip with friends and family
• Favorite musical CDs or a playlist with a compilation of favorite tunes
• DVD collection of favorite movies
• Activities such as scrapbooking or other craft projects
Gifts for people with Alzheimer’s in the middle-to-late stages
Gifts that stimulate the five senses may bring back pleasant memories:
• Scented lotions
• A fluffy bathrobe in a favorite color
• A soft blanket or afghan to keep warm
• Comfortable clothes that are easy to remove and washable, such as sweatsuits, knits, large banded socks, shoes with Velcro ties, wrinkle-free nightgowns, nightshirts or robes
• Music – research shows that music has a positive impact on individuals with Alzheimer’s, bringing them back to good times, increasing stimulation and providing an opportunity to interact with family members
• Framed photographs or a photo collage – insert the names of the people in the photo and put in frames or in a photo album created specifically for that person
Gifts for caregivers
• Self-made coupons for cleaning the house, cooking a meal, mowing the lawn or shoveling the driveway
• Time off so a caregiver can do something to meet their needs
• Gift cards and certificates for restaurants, laundry/dry cleaning services, lawn care services, computer/technology support, maid services and personal pampering services such as massages and pedicures
• Books – in addition to giving novels on the caregiver’s “must read” list, there are a number of books on caregiving
The Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota provides information, programs and services at no charge to help people impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementias. For more information, visit www.alz.org/mnnd or call the free 24-hour Helpline at (800) 272-3900.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.