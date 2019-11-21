Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines has announced that Teresa Keegan was recently re-elected as the Minnesota member director to the bank’s board. Keegan has served on the board since 2012. She will begin serving her third term on the board starting Jan. 1, 2020.
Keegan is executive vice president and chief financial officer for Fidelity Bank in Edina. She joined Fidelity Bank in 2002 and is responsible for finance, information technology, operations, human resources, audit and compliance. Teresa has more than 30 years of experience in financial management and leadership in organizations of various sizes and sectors, providing her with a unique and comprehensive perspective.
Keegan served on the board of directors of the Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota from 2013-2018, serving as governance committee chair, finance committee chair, and treasurer during her tenure. She has also served on the Minnesota Bankers Association Insurance and Services, Inc. board and chaired the Minnesota Bankers Operations and Technology Committee.
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines Board of Directors is comprised of financial service, business and community leaders from across the bank’s 13-state district.
