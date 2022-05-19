Celebrating its 55th year, the Edina Art Fair is coming back to 50th & France from June 3-5, 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The outdoor Edina Art Fair, hosted by the 50th & France Business and Professional Association, features over 250 artists and crafters from Minnesota and across the U.S. It is held annually at the intersection of 50th & France, where an estimated 250,000-300,000 visitors can observe and purchase art, consume food and drinks, and listen to live music.
This year’s fair, which has the theme of “The Art of Community,” will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5.
The theme is intended to capture the importance and power of art in bringing a community together. The selected featured artist is the Indianapolis-based artist, H. Ward Miles, whose contemporary painting, “Here’s Hoping,” will be displayed on all promotional materials for the Edina Art Fair and shown at her booth.
Her artistic mission “is an attempt to take a world that can be so negative and find the light, bright beauty of our fragile existence,” according to the news release.
“’Here’s Hoping’ captures the sentiment that many have after two years of disconnection,” Max Musicant, director of the 50th & France Business and Professional Association, said in the news release. “H. Ward Miles’ work stands out for how she brings to life feelings of joy, new beginnings and a hopeful future. Being together once again for this iconic event is definitely a hope-filled new start.”
H. Ward Miles will be located at booth 400.
The Edina Art Fair will spotlight three local “emerging artists” who have been making an impact with their work – Inkpa Mani, Samuel Fleming and Teeko Yang. Featured “emerging artists” will be an annual part of the Edina Art Fair moving forward. Booths are sponsored by Buhl Investors.
The Edina Art Fair will also offer a live musical performance schedule with a stage located next to Edina Liquor within its Beer & Wine Garden. Twelve musical acts, from solo artists to bands, will perform for crowds Friday 2-7 p.m., Saturday 1:30-7 p.m. and Sunday 1:30-5 p.m.
To see the full performance schedule, go to edinaartfair.com.
Kids will be able to participate in activities in The Kids Zone, located in the plaza next to Nolan Mains, between Market Street and 50th Street. Children will be able to get their faces painted, listen and dance to music, play games, participate in an outdoor activity with Three Rivers Park, and enter to win the first-ever Edina Art Fair coloring contest. Coloring sheets will be provided featuring a version of the “Here’s Hoping” painting by Miles. She will choose the winner, who will have their coloring sheet shared on social media and receive a $50 Sweet Science Ice Cream gift card, the news release said.
Food trucks will be on-site adjacent to two beer gardens, sponsored by Red Cow and Edina Liquor, and will be operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Red Cow beer garden will be located along the eastern end of 50th Street and featuring food from Red Cow, Old Southern BBQ, Reverie Food Truck, MN Nice Cream, KCM Egg Rolls, Cookie Dough by Lindsey, Anchor Fish & Chips, Wok this Way, and Xiong by Xiong.
The Edina Liquor beer garden, located in the parking lot next to Edina Liquor, will feature food from Tibetan Momo, Mario’s, Gass Concessions, Bushel & Peck, Jasmine Deli, and Fair Faves.
Art fair attendees will also be able to shop goods from local artists, including artisanal food and drink, home and bath goods, health and wellness products, and apparel. These vendors will be located in the Coalition Parking lot off 50th Street and Ewing Avenues, the news release said.
Free shuttle bus service to the Edina Art Fair will be provided from Southdale Shopping Center by Firestone to 50th & France by the US Bank parking lot. Shuttle hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A bike corral will also be located in the US Bank parking lot.
For more information on the Edina Art Fair, please visit edinaartfair.com.
