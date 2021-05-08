The board of the 50th & France Business Association decided to cancel this year’s Edina Art Fair, according to City Manager Scott Neal’s Friday Report.
The decision was made after careful consideration, the report said, stating that there are too many unknowns to provide its traditional art fair experience. The association is planning to host a series of other small-scale community events during the summer. Details can be found at 50thandfrance.com. The tentative date set for the 2022 Edina Art Fair is June 3-5.
