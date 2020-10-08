The Edina Art Center, 4701 W. 64th St., remains closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but has found ways to reimagine its workshops to bring art to the community.
The fall workshops have been modified for the health and safety of participants and will be held outside at city parks or inside open city facilities, depending on weather.
Edina Art Center general manager Susan Tarnowski said she hopes people will sign up for a workshop to connect with neighbors and quality instructors through art this fall.
“In these difficult times, arts experiences are a way to build and re-build community,” Tarnowski said. “The Edina Arts Center facility is closed but art making continues through the new workshops.”
There will be offerings for both adults and youth, including oils, acrylic, painting, pastels, charcoal, fiber and the Authors Studio. Participants will have the opportunity to create holiday and seasonal cards, festive wreaths, rainbow fish and finger puppets, Halloween Bobble-heads and more.
Registration is open and workshops will begin mid-October.
For more information about fall art workshops, call the Edina Art Center staff at 952-903-5780 or visit edinamn.maxgalaxy.net to read class descriptions.
