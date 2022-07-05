Hopkins-based Stages Theatre Company will put on a production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which features two Edina area performers, according to a news release.
Aidan Einhorn, of Edina, will play the roles of “Chef Louis” and “Scuttle” the seagull, and Natalie Mosakowski, also of Edina, will also play “Scuttle.”
The production, which will run through Aug. 7, is a 60-minute adaption of the popular Disney film, featuring Ariel the mermaid. Ariel, the youngest daughter of the ocean’s King Triton, makes a deal with an evil sea witch named Ursula, risking her life and dreams.
The play is Einhorn’s seventh-ever production with Stages. His past performances include “Tuck Everlasting,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and “Willy Wonka.”
For Mosakowski, the maritime musical will be her eighth production with Stages. Her past performances include “Willy Wonka,” “Iron Hearted Violet,” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
“I want our audiences of all ages to feel what it would be like to live in a world of unbelievable beauty, and still want something else, something different, something more. I want our young people to listen to this timeless music, bounce in their seats, and be filled with imagination of fathoms below surrounded by the colorful characters living under the sea,” Director Sandy Boren-Barrett said in the news release. “This musical is the perfect summer show for everyone and meant to be shared!”
Tickets for the production, which is being held at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors (60+) and $14 for children/students. To purchase, go to stagestheatre.org or call the Box Office at 952-979-1111.
“It’s definitely a dream role! I have sung ‘Part of Your World’ non-stop since last time I was in this show and think this is the perfect show for audiences of all ages!” Sophie Farrell, who is playing the role of “Ariel,” said in the news release.
