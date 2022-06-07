The filing period for the U.S. Representative and Minnesota Senate and House of Representatives races has now concluded.
Following redistricting earlier this year, state legislative boundaries were redrawn. As a result, Edina, which was located entirely within Senate District 49, has now been split between Senate Districts 46 and 50. About a quarter of Edina – the northwest quadrant – is now located in Senate District 46.
House Districts representing Edina also shifted; the city is now covered by districts 50A and 46B.
U.S. Congressional boundaries have remained largely the same for Edina residents. Edina is represented by Districts 3 and 5.
Here are the candidate filings, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website:
Senate District 46
Senate District 46 includes St. Louis Park, Hopkins and the northwest corner of Edina. The incumbent, Sen. Ron Latz, is seeking reelection as part of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party in an uncontested race. Latz, a St. Louis Park resident, has served in the Legislature since 2002.
Senate District 50
Senate District 50 encompasses about half of Bloomington and nearly three-quarters of Edina. In Senate District 50, two candidates have filed for election. The senate district does not have an incumbent.
Doug Fulton, an Edina resident and commercial real estate expert, has filed as a candidate for the Republican Party. Alice Mann, also an Edina resident, filed for the DFL Party. She is a family-medicine and emergency-room doctor.
House District 46B
House District 46B includes parts of St. Louis Park and Edina as well as all of Hopkins. Incumbent Rep. Cheryl Youakim is running in an uncontested race for this seat as a member of the DFL Party. Youakim, a Hopkins resident, has served four terms in the House of Representatives.
House District 50A
House District 50A encompasses large parts of Edina and a bit of Bloomington. Two candidates have filed for candidacy in the race, including the current incumbent, Rep. Heather Edelson, who is running as a member of the DFL Party. Edelson, an Edina resident, has served two terms as a state representative.
Sami Cisman, also an Edina resident, is running in the race for the Republican Party. Cisman is the founder of a public relations firm.
U.S. Representative District 3
The U.S. 3rd Congressional District includes the majority of voters in Edina and added a number of them from the 5th Congressional District. Incumbent DFLer Rep. Dean Phillips will face Republican challenger Tom Weiler, an Eden Prairie native.
U.S. Representative District 5
The U.S. 5th Congressional District represents a portion of the northeastern corner of Edina. Current DFL incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar is facing a number of challengers, including those in her own party and the Republican Party.
DFL opponents include AJ Kern, Albert Ross, Don Samuels and Nate Schluter. The Republican counterparts are Cicely Davis, Guy Gaskin and Royce White.
– Compiled by Caitlin Anderson
