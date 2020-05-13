Due to the health and safety challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Edina will close the Edina Aquatic Center for the 2020 season and cancel or postpone recreation programs through Aug. 14, 2020.
“We evaluated safety measures for staff and patrons, as well as reviewed current executive orders and public health guidance, and ultimately came to the conclusion that there isn’t a manageable way to operate the Edina Aquatic Center and offer most recreation programs this summer,” said Parks & Recreation Director Perry Vetter. “This pandemic has made it especially challenging to navigate decisions surrounding the recreational services we know mean so much to our community. We will continue to search for innovative ways to maintain services safely and make decisions using the best information and resources available.”
The city determined the Edina Aquatic Center does not allow for the proper social distancing and predictable use needed to ensure staff and patron safety. The uncertainty of opening dates, availability of protective equipment, training staff, and the need for ongoing sanitation and disinfection were also key factors in the decision. The city plans to reopen the Edina Aquatic Center in 2021.
Canceled recreation programs include adaptive, child/youth, teen and family. Postponed recreation programs (those that may be rescheduled) include Fitness in the Park and adult athletics.
Full refunds will be processed for canceled programs and Edina Aquatic Center season passes. Refunds for postponed programs will be processed if the program can’t be rescheduled. Recreation staff will provide an update and process refunds once that is determined.
Most programs and events at closed recreation facilities are postponed or canceled until further notice. More information and updates will be communicated from recreation staff.
The following facilities remain closed until further notice:
Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way; Braemar Field, 7509 Ikola Way; Edina Senior Center, 5280 Grandview Square; Edina Art Center, 4701 W. 64th St.; Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave. S.; Hughes Pavilion at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S.
For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit EdinaMN.gov or sign up for email updates at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra or text programs or Edina to 57838 to receive text updates.
