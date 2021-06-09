An electrical failure delayed the opening of the Edina Aquatic Center, 4300 W. 66th St. It is now set to open Friday, June 11.
The municipal Edina Aquatic Center was set to open Friday, June 4. Water from a heavy rain Thursday, May 27, got into the facility’s main electrical distribution panel, ruining the equipment. Staff worked to repair the panel.
“Because we could not open last season, we know many of our patrons have been more excited than ever about the opening of the Edina Aquatic Center. We are so sorry we were not able to open the first weekend of June as we had planned,” said General Manager Patty McGrath. “The facility is in great shape and we can’t wait to see people swimming and enjoying themselves in the water. It’s going to be a great summer.”
The Edina Aquatic Center features a 50-meter lap pool with diving well, diving boards, Lost Wave surf simulator, body and tube slides, zip line, water playground and Oakwood Forest dry playground area.
Season passholders who purchased their passes before June 5 will be refunded a portion of what they paid, the city said. The amount refunded will be based on the purchase price and the number of days the swimming pool was closed due to the electrical failure. Season passholders should pick up their passes from the Aquatic Center between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. prior to opening day, the city said.
Current hours of specific amenities are:
• Main pool: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
• Lil’ Lagoon water playground: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week
• Lap swimming: 6-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays
For the most up-to-date information on this year’s opening, go to edinaaquaticcenter.com.
