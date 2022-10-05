edina anti-racism event - Rev. Dr. Okogyeamon

Rev. Dr. Okogyeamon (Herbert Perkins) speaks during a faith-based anti-racism program Sept. 27 inside Hughes Pavilion at Centennial Lakes Park in Edina. In his talk, the pastor and anti-racism activist encouraged people to recognize their inherent biases. (Photo provided by The Anti-Racism Collective) 
Edina ant-racism event - crowd shot

One hundred people attended a Sept. 27 anti-racism event held inside Hughes Pavilion at Centennial Lakes Park in Edina, according to a summary of the event provided by Kelly Streit of the Anti-Racism Collective. (Photo provided by the Anti-Racism Collective)

One hundred people gathered at Centennial Lakes Park Sept. 27 to hear speakers at a faith-based anti-racism program, according to an event organizer.

The event – organized by the Anti-Racism Collective, Edina Community Lutheran Church, Edina Morningside Church and Upper Room Community Church – featured Richfield Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley, State Rep. Heather Edelson and Rev. Dr. Okogyeamon (Herbert Perkins), who ministers at an organization called Antiracism Study Dialog Circles. Okogyeamon is also the lead pastor at First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, in Montevideo.

Load comments