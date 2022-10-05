Rev. Dr. Okogyeamon (Herbert Perkins) speaks during a faith-based anti-racism program Sept. 27 inside Hughes Pavilion at Centennial Lakes Park in Edina. In his talk, the pastor and anti-racism activist encouraged people to recognize their inherent biases. (Photo provided by The Anti-Racism Collective)
One hundred people attended a Sept. 27 anti-racism event held inside Hughes Pavilion at Centennial Lakes Park in Edina, according to a summary of the event provided by Kelly Streit of the Anti-Racism Collective. (Photo provided by the Anti-Racism Collective)
One hundred people gathered at Centennial Lakes Park Sept. 27 to hear speakers at a faith-based anti-racism program, according to an event organizer.
The event – organized by the Anti-Racism Collective, Edina Community Lutheran Church, Edina Morningside Church and Upper Room Community Church – featured Richfield Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley, State Rep. Heather Edelson and Rev. Dr. Okogyeamon (Herbert Perkins), who ministers at an organization called Antiracism Study Dialog Circles. Okogyeamon is also the lead pastor at First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, in Montevideo.
The purpose of the Edina anti-racism event was to bring faith groups together “to uplift the voices that are working in this space” and “bring a sense of community, belonging, and joy to everyone’s labors in anti-racism,” states a written summary of the event by Kelly Streit, engagement coordinator for the Anti-Racism Collective.
“Rev. Okogyeamon spoke of the need to change ourselves,” Streit wrote. The pastor said that ending racism requires people “to look within” and “recognize in ourselves the inherent biases we all carry,” she added.
“To do this work effectively,” Streit continued, “we need spaces that allow us to feel safe with our discomfort in talking about race and racism. This is what the Anti-Racism Collective seeks to provide. Community, neighbor-to-neighbor conversations that allow us to grow and transform collectively.”
Streit encouraged people to invite their friends and neighbors to a future Anti-Racism Collective event. “We cannot do this alone or in silence,” she wrote.
