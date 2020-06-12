Most of the city’s advisory commissions will begin virtual meetings in June.
The following meetings have been scheduled:
• Community Health Commission – 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 8
• Heritage Preservation Commission – 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9
• Energy & Environment Commission – 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11
• Transportation Commission – 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18
• Human Rights & Relations Commission – 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2
The meetings will be held using Webex software and recorded. To obtain a recording of the meeting, complete the public data request form online at bit.ly/EdinaData.
The Arts & Culture Commission and Parks & Recreation Commission will begin meeting again in July.
Meetings of the Edina City Council, Housing & Redevelopment Authority and Planning Commission are broadcast. Members of the public can watch the meetings live:
• Edina TV (Comcast Channels 813 or 16)
• City’s “Watch a Meeting” web page at EdinaMN.gov/LiveMeetings
View agendas for those meetings for more information on how to participate in “Community Comment” or public hearings at those meetings. View the agendas online at edina.novusagenda.com/AgendaPublic/meetings.aspx.
Les Lester announces candidacy for Congressional District 5
The former communication chair of the local NAACP is challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District seat. DFL candidate Les Lester says innovative change is necessary in this unprecedented moment in the country.
“What happened to George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police is a wake-up call. It is a symptom of the systemic racism that has existed in this country for centuries. We need to seize this moment in history to bring about change,” said Lester, who if elected to office will push for a universal income.
“We’re in a precarious situation with COVID-19. The resulting unemployment, along with the current upheaval in our major cities, has everyone on edge,” said Lester, who is proposing that Congress and the Federal Reserve work rapidly to ensure $1,200 - $2,000 a month disbursements go out to every American for nine months to a year. He says local communities, which are currently feeling the pinch, will be reinvigorated from the proceeds of a universal basic income initiative.
Lester also seeks to change the way Black history is taught in American schools.
“I’m calling on the presumptive nominee, Joe Biden, to select a Black or sensitive Secretary of Education who’ll ensure the full narrative of Black history is told. America’s Black millennials have a chip on their shoulders because they know the historical narrative suppresses the good things that Blacks have accomplished.”
In addition to his experience with the NAACP, Lester worked for a short time for Jesse Jackson’s Operation PUSH in Chicago. He reported for the Chicago Daily Defender newspaper and worked in radio news before accepting a MacArthur Fellowship in international studies at the University of Minnesota in 1997.
Info: LesLester.org
