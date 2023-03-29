The city of Edina’s 2023 Quality of Life Survey is underway.
The city contracted with independent consultant Polco to develop a six-page survey. For the past several weeks, staff have been working with Polco to craft the questions, which include queries on quality of life in Edina, local policies and amenities, rating of local government services and resident use of government services and facilities.
“We’re very excited to be conducting this survey,” said City Manager Scott Neal. “The survey will help staff and the City Council identify priorities for the community and improve the quality of life in Edina.”
A random and scientific sample of 2,000 households will receive invitations to participate in the mailed survey. A postcard was mailed to the 2,000 households March 22, alerting them that the survey packets will be mailed March 29. A second copy of the survey will be mailed April 5 with a reminder to complete the survey if you have not already done so. Data collection will close May 3.
In order to hear from a diverse group of residents, the adult 18 years or older in the household who most recently had a birthday should complete the survey. Residents who receive the survey may return the survey by mail or submit the survey online.
Residents who were selected to receive a survey should not make copies of it or share their link.
Polco will present the survey results to the City Council in June.
Polco is the leader in the field of public sector research and evaluation, with clients across the country and around the globe, a city press release states. The firm is comprised of a skilled team of social scientists who support cities, counties, foundations and non-profit organizations in using research to help communities thrive. By using a national firm, the city of Edina will have access to national benchmarks to compare findings.
For more information about the 2023 Quality of Life Survey in Edina, contact Communications Director Jennifer Bennerotte, 952-833-9520.
Richfield Symphonic band announces high school soloist competition
The Richfield Symphonic Band has announced its second annual high school soloist competition.
The competition is open to any woodwind, brass or percussion student in grades 9-12 currently enrolled in a high school band program in any public or private school in Richfield, Bloomington, Edina, Eden Prairie, Eagan, Apple Valley or Rosemount, or who lives in Richfield and is either home-schooled or attends public or private school elsewhere in grade 9-12.
The first-place winner of the competition will receive $1,000 and perform with a piano accompanist during the Richfield Symphonic Band’s concert at the Richfield Bandshell on June 13, 2023. Second- and third-place winners will each receive $500.
Entrants should record an .mp3 solo piece of their own choosing as a preliminary audition, ideally during their local district’s solo/ensemble contests. Entrants should email the .mp3, a completed contest entry form, and a .pdf of their solo piece to Kate Roberts, RSB communications director, at katherine4359@gmail.com. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 pm, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
Submissions received after 11:59 p.m. on April 12, 2023, will not be considered.
More information and complete competition rules are available on the band’s website, www.rsband.org. The contest entry form is available from Kate Roberts, RSB communications director, at katherine4359@gmail.com.
The Richfield Symphonic Band, now in its 44 th year, is composed of amateur musicians from across the Twin Cities and performs music throughout the Twin Cities for audiences of all ages.
