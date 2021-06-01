Edina High School’s graduation ceremony is set to take place at 7 p.m. Monday, June 7, at the University of Minnesota’s Mariucci Arena.
The Edina school district is expecting about 640 students to graduate. But this number will not be finalized until all grades and credits are counted and the Edina School Board accepts a list of graduates at a special meeting June 4, according to a spokesperson for Edina Public Schools.
After Gov. Tim Walz announced the lifting of many COVID-19 restrictions last month, the district was able to bring the graduating senior class together for the graduation ceremony. There is also no limit placed on the number of guests who can attend.
All graduates and guests will be required to wear a mask while inside the arena. The ceremony time will be limited to about 90 minutes. Music ensembles will be limited in size, the district said.
The staff speaker will be Elizabeth Hillstrom, an English teacher. The student speakers will be Esther Effiong and Hank Stechmann. Seniors in the concert choir and juniors in the concert band will also perform.
For students and families who feel uncomfortable attending the event in-person, a livestream will be available, which will be shared by the district prior to graduation. Students who do not wish to attend the ceremony at Mariucci Arena can go to Edina High School at 3 p.m. June 6 to hear comments from EHS Principal Andy Beaton and receive their diploma cover.
For the link to the live ceremony and updates from the district, go to trimurl.co/GHC0Tm.
