The city of Eden Prairie is accepting nominations for the annual Human Rights Award, which recognizes inspiring efforts that work to promote human rights and diversity and to create an inclusive community spirit.

Individuals who know of a deserving person, youth, nonprofit or business are encouraged to visit edenprairie.org/HumanRightsAward for more details about the program and a link to the online nomination form.

Nominations are due Friday, Feb. 28.

Load comments