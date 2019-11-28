Rep. Heather Edelson (D-Edina) has been presented with a Legislative Advocacy Award for being a champion of newborn infant hearing screening.
Edelson helped win passage of a bill promoting the cause at the Legislature during the 2019 session, serving as both the chief author and legislative champion. This was a bill to renew the Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Advisory Committee in the Minnesota Department of Health and amend the statute to include Deaf Mentors and the Minnesota State Academies on the Advisory Committee.
The Commission of Deaf, Deafblind & Hard of Hearing Minnesotans is a Governor-appointed body that advocates for communication access and equal opportunity for the 20% of Minnesotans who are deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing. For more information about the commission, visit mn.gov/deaf-commission/.
