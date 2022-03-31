State Representative Heather Edelson (D-Edina) announced that she will seek reelection to serve a third term in the Minnesota House of Representatives in the newly redrawn District 50A.
Edelson currently serves as an assistant majority leader and sits on several committees, including education policy, public safety finance and policy, and labor, industry, veterans and military affairs finance and policy. For the past two years, she has also served as a co-chair of the Civility Caucus, which looks to improve bipartisan collaboration at the Minnesota Capitol. She also serves on the state of Minnesota’s Juvenile Justice Advisory Group, State Correctional Facilities Security Audit Commission, and is a co-chair of the state’s Medical Cannabis Task Force, according to a news release.
Since becoming a state representative four years ago, Edelson has authored and passed numerous pieces of legislation intended to improve education outcomes, public safety, health care access and environmental protections. Examples include a $3 million allocation for teacher training to improve literacy, expansion of the Minnesota Fraud Bureau to assist in certain crimes and provisions to improve the medical cannabis program, the news release noted.
Some of the issues in Edina specifically have included a $500,000 bonding request for the South Metro Public Safety Facility and a still-pending increase to a proposal for local option sales tax for Braemar Park improvements, including the arena.
“It’s been an honor to represent the people of Edina,” Edelson said in the news release. “Since being elected to the Minnesota House, I’ve worked to invest in public education, protect our environment, lower crime rates, and ensure our families have the economic security they deserve.”
Edelson, a native of Minneapolis, was the first person in her family to attend college, later earning a master’s degree and becoming a clinical social worker.
Newly drawn House District 50A reflects population shifts recorded in the 2020 census. The new district encompasses a majority of Edina and a part of Bloomington.
“Losing part of the old district I have served over the past four years will be difficult – however, I still have every intention of working hard for every resident of Edina whether or not they live in the newly drawn district,” Edelson said. “I also look forward to meeting new constituents in Bloomington and parts of Edina I previously did not represent. Over my time in elected office, my constituents have been my top priority. That will remain my focus as I seek re-election this November. Together as a community, I know we will continue to do great things.”
