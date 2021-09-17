The Edina Community Foundation is bringing back its “Bold New Idea” contest, which awards a nonprofit with up to $5,000 in seed funding.
This year, the contest will focus on new nonprofits that address diversity, equity, inclusion or justice. The winner will become the foundation’s community impact partner.
The foundation last ran the contest in 2019. The foundation selected five finalists out of the applicants and let attendees of a selection event vote on the winner of seed funding.
The selection event is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 27 in person, but virtual if needed.
By partnering with the foundation through its community impact program, nonprofits have the opportunity to launch without having to apply for their own 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. The foundation also provides administrative support.
To apply, go to tinyurl.com/928v42j4 by Sept. 29.
