Ebenezer, M Health Fairview Interfaith Health and AccentCare Fairview Home Health & Hospice are co-presenting a virtual presentation that is meant to help those dealing with loss.

This presentation, which is part of the Feeding HOPE series, is led by Ted Bowman who will provide insight into the links between grief and loss and how to offer hope, according to a press release.

Participants will hear actual stories of how people found hope while dealing with tragedy and loss, and how to use “hope” stories in daily work.

The webinar will take place noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. To RSVP, contact skrantz2@fairview.org by Monday, April 26.

