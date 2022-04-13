The 50th & France Business and Professional Association will host an Easter event Saturday, April 16, 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Nolan Mains plaza, according a news release.

The event will have an Easter Bunny for photos, along with other spring features like eggs and balloon animals.

Additional activities on or around the plaza during the event include:

• Calvary Church - Hosting kid-friendly games

• Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Sampling tea and samosas

• Lake Harriet Florist - On-site pop-up shop with flowers and bouquets

• Studio Emme - Making flower crowns for use in photos

• Stalk & Spade - Discount cards will be handed out

• Billy Reid - Bringing a rack of spring clothing and discount cards

• Margaret O’Leary - in-store “Sips & Sweets”

For more information, go to 50thandfrance.com/events.

Load comments