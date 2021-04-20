Bloomington’s Sustainability Commission and the League of Women Voters Bloomington will host Earth Day activities next week.
A program promoting the discovery of opportunities to protect and restore Bloomington’s natural resources will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22. The program will be presented through online streaming.
A day of action will feature morning and afternoon outdoor community activities on Saturday, April 24. Projects are planned at the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge bass ponds and two city parks.
Program information and registration is available online at blm.mn/earth21.
