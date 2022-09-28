With early voting underway, Edina voters can now cast their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election.
Two City Council Members will be elected in November. Those on the ballot are Kate Agnew, Ron Anderson, Jeff Hovanec, Janet Kitui and Julie Risser. However, Hovanec has announced the suspension of his campaign.
There are also federal, state, county and School Board positions on the ballot for most Edina voters. In the special School Board election, former boardmember Regina Neville and Christina Jordan compete for the seat that was vacated when former boardmember Leny Wallen-Freidman moved out of state.
As part of the General Election, Edina voters will consider a half-percent local option sales tax to finance $39.3 million of an investment plan to renovate and provide new services at Braemar Park and Arena and Fred Richards Park, a press release from the city noted.
In-person early voting hours at Edina City Hall, 4801 W. 50th St., are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays Sept. 23 through Nov. 4; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
Voters also have the option to vote by mail. You can apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to you at bit.ly/MNAbsentee. If voting by mail, you will need a registered Minnesota voter or a notary to act as a witness when you vote and complete your ballot. Completed ballots must be received by Hennepin County by Election Day to count.
Regarding the referendum on Braemar Park and Arena and Fred Richards Park, voters will find two questions on the ballot. The first question is at the bottom of the middle column on the first page of the ballot and asks if voters approve the use of a local option sales tax to fund $21.6 million in improvements at Braemar Park and Arena.
The second question is at the top of the third column on the first page of the ballot and asks if voters approve the use of a local option sales tax to fund $17.7 million to transform Fred Richard Park from a shuttered executive golf course into a multi-faceted park.
If one or both questions are approved, the sales tax will not exceed a total of one-half of one (0.5) percent. The sales tax would be used to finance the parks and arena improvements over no more than 19 years. If the bonds for the park projects are paid off before then, the sales tax expires earlier. The only way the tax could be extended or used for other projects would be if the Legislature authorized the change, and Edina voters approved.
