BY HOPE MELTON
GUEST COLUMNIST
Black Lives Matter, All Are Welcome Here, and THANK YOU (for essential workers) signs adorn Edina’s neighborhoods. But I wonder. Do Black Lives Matter enough to have them as our neighbors? Do we really welcome all people to be our neighbors? If we appreciate “essential” workers, does it extend to making it possible for them to own homes next to us?
For about 20 years, Edina failed to comply with its “fair share” of affordable housing. City leadership changed, however, and Edina began to make remarkable progress. We created an inclusionary zoning policy, preserving and adding hundreds of multifamily affordable rental housing homes. We adopted a Fair Housing Policy, began the process of licensing our rental buildings, and created an Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Future goals include the adoption of tenant protection ordinances and the expansion of affordable single family homeownership.
Homeownership is important. It provides stability and financial security. It gives us control over our housing costs. It‘s a major tool for accumulating the wealth that enables us to get loans, send our children to college, and provide for our retirement. Homeownership in high opportunity communities like Edina predicts better health, economic success, social mobility, and longer life expectancy.
Yet it is extraordinarily difficult to create affordable homeownership in Edina because of the scarcity and high price of land. A search of city-owned property suitable for affordable single-family homeownership revealed one site only – Duggan Plaza.
Duggan Plaza is located within a single-family neighborhood. A proposal currently before the council would have the city sell it to the Edina Housing Foundation for a dollar. The Foundation will proceed to develop two modest affordable single-family homes for households with incomes at or below 120% of the Area Median Income (roughly $120,000). Two modest and affordable single family homes are entirely within current zoning regulations.
Here’s the test. It’s one thing to create multifamily affordable rental housing in commercial or mixed-use zones like Southdale. It’s another to locate affordable ownership housing within our residential neighborhoods. Duggan Plaza is affordable single family housing in our back yard. The NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) voices are out in force.
The United States has a long history of housing and school segregation. Richard Rothstein, in his book “The Color of Law,” documents how federal, state, and local housing policies, aided by banks and the real estate industry, systematically promoted single-family homeownership for Whites and denied it to Blacks and other racial minorities. In the Twin Cities, this produced some of the highest levels of housing and school segregation and biggest racial wealth and educational disparities in the nation.
Minneapolis has the lowest rate of homeownership among Black American households of any city.
Segregated housing and schools are not the result of economics and individual choice. They happen by design – the result of exclusionary zoning and land use policies created by local governments, especially suburbs. For example, 93% of Edina’s residential land is zoned for very low density single family detached and attached housing. Robust employment and economic development plus excellent schools and municipal services create high demand for housing. Large tracts of single family zoning makes land scarce and expensive, precluding the financial feasibility of affordable housing. When low- and moderate-income households are denied access to high opportunity neighborhoods, many end up in segregated neighborhoods of concentrated poverty with poor municipal services and failing public schools.
Exclusionary single-family zoning also exacerbates climate change. Forty thousand employees commute in and out of Edina every day. As housing prices rise, more and more workers are forced to drive longer distances to find affordable homes, increasing urban sprawl, carbon emissions, and traffic congestion.
Duggan Plaza is two small single-family homes that could make the lives of their occupants better in so many ways. Can we begin to share the advantages of our single-family neighborhoods? To give others a homeownership path to stability, dignity, and control over their lives? To expand the reduction of carbon emissions and traffic congestion city-wide?
The test is this: Do our elected city leaders have the courage and compassion to make that happen? Will they walk the talk?
– A former urban planner, Hope Melton serves as the coordinator for the Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing.
