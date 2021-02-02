To the editor:
I am writing this letter because I care about kids. I have eight grandchildren, two of which are seniors this year, one in South Dakota and one in Edina. Let’s compare these two seniors.
My grandson in South Dakota goes to school every week. He played football this last fall and is now playing basketball. He is able to be with his teachers and classmates and he is thriving.
My granddaughter in Edina goes to school remotely with no personal contact with teachers or classmates. She has only had 14 days in school since March of 2020. She is one of the lucky ones because some students are not coping. Due to remote learning, some students are dealing with depression, anxiety and loneliness. Loss of learning is also a major concern.
Edina schools are known for their excellence in education. That excellence is less and less as remote learning continues. Please look at the current statistics on kids, and then ask, what are we doing to our children. Edina needs to show what excellence is by welcoming students back to school.
William Saroyan said it best, “Kids are always the only future the human race has.”
Lynn Sheil
Watertown, South Dakota
