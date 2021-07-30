In response to progressing drought conditions, the city of Edina issued a press release to remind residents to follow water restrictions and practice water conservation. The city is in a drought warning as defined by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Statewide Drought Plan.
As a reminder, residents should continue to follow the city’s daytime irrigation ban and an odd-even watering schedule to ensure adequate water supply and promote conservation. Lawn watering is allowed before 11 a.m. or after 5 p.m. on homeowners’ designated watering days. Homes or businesses with even-numbered addresses may water their lawns on even-numbered dates. Homes or businesses with odd-numbered addresses may water on odd-numbered dates.
In addition to following the watering schedule, residents can do their part by practicing these tips:
• Water during the coolest part of the day to avoid evaporation.
• Water grass only when it needs it. Most lawns only need an inch of water a week.
• Install low-flow shower heads and faucet aerators.
• Take shorter showers using low-flow showerheads instead of baths.
• Turn the faucet off while shaving or brushing teeth.
• Load dishes into the dishwasher without rinsing them.
• Run the dishwasher only when it’s fully loaded.
• Fill the sink to wash dishes by hand instead of letting the water run.
• Use a large pan to clean vegetables rather than letting the water run.
• Only wash full loads of laundry.
City leadership continues to look for ways to reduce water use at city-owned facilities and parks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.