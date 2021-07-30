In response to progressing drought conditions, the city of Edina issued a press release to remind residents to follow water restrictions and practice water conservation. The city is in a drought warning as defined by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Statewide Drought Plan.

As a reminder, residents should continue to follow the city’s daytime irrigation ban and an odd-even watering schedule to ensure adequate water supply and promote conservation. Lawn watering is allowed before 11 a.m. or after 5 p.m. on homeowners’ designated watering days. Homes or businesses with even-numbered addresses may water their lawns on even-numbered dates. Homes or businesses with odd-numbered addresses may water on odd-numbered dates.

In addition to following the watering schedule, residents can do their part by practicing these tips:

• Water during the coolest part of the day to avoid evaporation.

• Water grass only when it needs it. Most lawns only need an inch of water a week.

• Install low-flow shower heads and faucet aerators.

• Take shorter showers using low-flow showerheads instead of baths.

• Turn the faucet off while shaving or brushing teeth.

• Load dishes into the dishwasher without rinsing them.

• Run the dishwasher only when it’s fully loaded.

• Fill the sink to wash dishes by hand instead of letting the water run.

• Use a large pan to clean vegetables rather than letting the water run.

• Only wash full loads of laundry.

City leadership continues to look for ways to reduce water use at city-owned facilities and parks.

Load comments